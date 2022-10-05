Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rugby-Worcester players, staff to have contracts terminated

Worcester Warriors players and staff are set to have their contracts terminated after part of the English Premiership club was wound up in the high court on Wednesday. The court instructed that WRFC Players Ltd, through which players and staff are paid, be liquidated. The decision means that they are free to join other clubs.

Indonesia leader says locked doors, steep stairs key factors in deadly stampede

Locked stadium doors were a key reason why an Indonesian soccer riot turned so deadly, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday, ordering an urgent review of safety in stadiums and suggesting that the sport's governing body FIFA could help fix some issues.

MLB roundup: Braves win fifth straight NL East title

Jake Odorizzi pitched five strong innings and the Atlanta bullpen finished with four scoreless frames to help the visiting Braves beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Tuesday to clinch their fifth straight National League East championship. Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth inning, striking out two, to post his league-leading 41st save. Jordan Groshans flied out to end the game.

Olympics-Paris 2024 marathon to trace path of French Revolution

Competitors in the marathon at the Paris 2024 Olympics will run from central Paris to Versailles and back, on a course designed to salute women and trace one of the pivotal historic events of the French Revolution. The marathon route unveiled on Wednesday was modelled on the path of the October 1789 Women's March on Versailles - when thousands, mainly female market traders furious over the price of bread, marched to the lavish palace of King Louis XVI.

Boxing-IBA allows return of Russian, Belarus boxers with flags and anthems

The Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA) on Wednesday cancelled a ban on amateur boxers from Russia and Belarus and said it would allow them to compete with national flags and anthems in events with immediate effect. The world governing body, which is at odds with Olympic organisers, said in a statement that its board of directors had voted in favour of the change.

Soccer-Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s 2030 World Cup bid

Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Wednesday, in what they hailed as an act of European solidarity.

They said the decision, announced at a news conference at the Swiss headquarters of UEFA, had the full support of European soccer's governing body and also of the Spanish, Portuguese and Ukrainian governments.

Soccer-City humbling a reality check for United, says Ten Hag

Manchester United were handed a reality check in their 6-3 thrashing at Manchester City but are ready to bounce back after learning a lesson, manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of Thursday's Europa League group stage game at Omonia Nicosia. A run of four successive league wins under Ten Hag had promised better times ahead but United were brought firmly back down to earth after a humbling afternoon against Pep Guardiola's City.

Motor racing-F1 governing body delays cost cap compliance certificates

Formula One's governing body said it had postponed to next Monday the issuing of cost cap compliance certificates amid speculation some teams overspent last year. The certificates were due on Wednesday, after previous delays, but the FIA said the analysis of the teams' financial submissions was a long and complex process and had yet to finish.

Olympics-IOC was not consulted in Saudi choice for 2029 Asian winter Games

The International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it was not consulted in the decision by the Olympic Council of Asia to pick Saudi Arabia as the hosts of the 2029 Asian winter Games. The choice for the 2029 Games at the OCA general assembly on Tuesday raised eyebrows in the sports world with the largely desert state of Saudi Arabia experiencing only rare snowfall and without any winter sports infrastructure or tradition.

Boxing-Dope test throws doubt on Benn v Eubank Jr. fight

A much-hyped fight between Britons Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. was thrown into doubt on Wednesday as lawyers argued over whether it could go ahead after Benn failed a dope test and boxing's British governing body withdrew support. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said in a statement that Saturday's catchweight bout at London's 02 Arena was prohibited and "not in the interests of boxing".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)