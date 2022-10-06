Left Menu

Soccer-Okafor penalty gives Salzburg 1-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 00:21 IST
A second-half penalty from Noah Okafor earned FC Salzburg a 1-0 home win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday and continued their unbeaten start in Group E. The Swiss international netted in the 71st minute to send Salzburg provisionally top of the group with five points from three games, with Dinamo two points behind in third. Chelsea host AC Milan later on Wednesday.

A lively opening yielded chances for both teams as Josip Misic's effort from distance forced Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Koehn into a fine save and Okafor struck the side-netting for the Austrian hosts. Salzburg cranked up the pressure in the second half and were rewarded when Okafor sent Dominik Livakovic the wrong way with his spot-kick after Sadegh Moharrami had wrestled Andreas Ulmer to the ground.

The Croatian side could have levelled through Josip Drmic but the substitute fired straight at Koehn after a poor headed clearance from Strahinja Pavlovic had fallen to him. Benjamin Sesko had a chance to kill the game but was denied by Livakovic before Drmic's header deep into stoppage time was ruled out for offside.

The sides meet again in Zagreb next Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

