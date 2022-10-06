Left Menu

Lula gets support of third-place candidate in Brazil presidential race

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 00:53 IST
Centrist Brazilian Senator Simone Tebet, who finished third in the presidential race, on Wednesday said she was supporting leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro when they face off in an Oct. 30 runoff vote.

Tebet received nearly 5 million votes in Sunday's first-round vote, making her ineligible for the second round. She said she would now be supporting Lula because of his support for Brazil's democracy and constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

