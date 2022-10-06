Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea thump AC Milan 3-0 to boost Champions League challenge

Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James earned Chelsea a thumping 3-0 victory over AC Milan on Wednesday, boosting their chances of qualifying from Group E with their first Champions League win of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 02:30 IST
Soccer-Chelsea thump AC Milan 3-0 to boost Champions League challenge

Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James earned Chelsea a thumping 3-0 victory over AC Milan on Wednesday, boosting their chances of qualifying from Group E with their first Champions League win of the season. Defender Fofana calmed a nervous start for the home side when he angled a shot past goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu in the 24th minute after a goalmouth scramble following a corner.

Aubameyang took advantage of an often loose Milan defence when he clipped the ball into the net from close range in the 56th minute after being fed by a pinpoint cross by James. Six minutes later the lively England winger got on the scoresheet himself, controlling a pass from Raheem Sterling and sending a right-foot bullet into the top of the net to the delight of manager Graham Potter, in charge for only his second Champions League game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022