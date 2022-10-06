Soccer-Dortmund run riot in first half for 4-1 victory at Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund struck three times in the first half to beat hosts Sevilla 4-1 in their Champions League Group G match on Wednesday and stay firmly on course for a top-two finish. Raphael Guerreiro put the Germans in front with a missile from 16 metres before 19-year-old Jude Bellingham angled a shot into the far corner after a superb run into the box, to become the youngest captain to ever score in a Champions League match.

The England international is also the first teenage midfielder to score in three consecutive Champions League games. Karim Adeyemi made it 3-0 on the rebound two minutes from halftime and Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri cut the deficit six minutes after the restart before Julian Brandt's glancing header in the 75th made sure of the three points.

Dortmund, who host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, are in second place in the group on six points, three behind leaders Manchester City. Copenhagen and Sevilla, where coach Julen Lopetegui's future is in doubt, are on one point.

