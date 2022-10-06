Soccer-Dortmund ride early momentum to 4-1 victory at Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund struck three times in the first half to beat hosts Sevilla 4-1 in Champions League Group G on Wednesday and stay firmly on course for a top-two finish.

Raphael Guerreiro put the Germans in front with a powerful strike from 16 metres before 19-year-old Jude Bellingham angled a shot into the far corner after a superb run into the box, to become the youngest captain to score in a Champions League match. The England international is also the first teenage midfielder to score in three consecutive Champions League games.

Karim Adeyemi made it 3-0 on the rebound two minutes from halftime and Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri cut the deficit six minutes after the restart before Julian Brandt's glancing header in the 75th made sure of the three points. Dortmund, who host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, are second in the group on six points, three behind leaders Manchester City.

Copenhagen and Sevilla, where coach Julen Lopetegui's future is in doubt, are on one point. Sevilla, struggling in 17th place in La Liga, missed several early chances through En-Nesyri and they were punished when Guerreiro struck with a superb shot.

The hosts, who have won just one of their 10 matches this season, had a golden double opportunity to level but Dortmund keeper Alexander Meyer pulled off a sensational save to thwart En-Nesyri's header. Jose Angel Carmona fired over the bar from the resulting corner and it was Dortmund who scored again -- twice in three minutes -- through Bellingham and Adeyemi to leave Sevilla with a mountain to climb even after En-Nesyri's goal in the 51st minute.

Sevilla's pressure gradually eased off as the hosts ran out of steam and Dortmund found more space to attack. They got their fourth goal when Youssoufa Moukoko chipped the ball into the box for Brandt to head in. As Dortmund players celebrated their win, Lopetegui, possibly his last game at the club, left the pitch waving to fans who were chanting his name.

