Soccer-PSG held to draw at Benfica in after Pereira own goal
The ball glanced off Pereira into the net in the 41st minute after Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos tried to head home but narrowly missed a cross by midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Messi had given PSG the lead in the 22nd minute with a brilliant curling shot following an assist by Neymar.
Messi had given PSG the lead in the 22nd minute with a brilliant curling shot following an assist by Neymar. Neymar hit the woodwork in the 49th minute with a bicycle kick and had a long-range free kick saved by Benfica keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.
PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz came close to scoring a winner in the third minute of added time but his half-volley went narrowly above the bar. PSG lead the group on seven points, level with second-placed Benfica, with Juventus third after earning their first three points with a 3-1 home win over Maccabi Haifa.
