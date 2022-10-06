Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Braves win fifth straight NL East title

Jake Odorizzi pitched five strong innings and the Atlanta bullpen finished with four scoreless frames to help the visiting Braves beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Tuesday to clinch their fifth straight National League East championship. Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth inning, striking out two, to post his league-leading 41st save. Jordan Groshans flied out to end the game.

Rugby-England flanker Kabeya set for World Cup debut against Fiji

England flanker Sadia Kabeya will make her World Cup debut against Fiji on Saturday after head coach Simon Middleton named a starting line-up for the tournament opener in Auckland that also includes four players who featured in the 2014 World Cup win. Kabeya's debut completes a remarkable few weeks for the 20-year-old, who was picked in the squad ahead of experienced back-rowers Vicky Fleetwood and Sarah Beckett.

Olympics-Paris 2024 marathon to trace path of French Revolution

Competitors in the marathon at the Paris 2024 Olympics will run from central Paris to Versailles and back, on a course designed to salute women and trace one of the pivotal historic events of the French Revolution. The marathon route unveiled on Wednesday was modelled on the path of the October 1789 Women's March on Versailles - when thousands, mainly female market traders furious over the price of bread, marched to the lavish palace of King Louis XVI.

Boxing-IBA allows return of Russian, Belarus boxers with flags and anthems

The Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA) said on Wednesday it would reverse a ban on amateur boxers from Russia and Belarus and allow them to compete with national flags and anthems in events with immediate effect. The world governing body, which is at odds with Olympic organisers, said its board of directors had voted in favour of the change.

Soccer-Thorns, Timbers fire two executives amid abuse report fallout

Portland Thorns fired two key executives on Wednesday after a report said abuse was rampant in the top-flight U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Thorns said they had dismissed President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub, and the pair had also been axed from their roles with the team's Major League Soccer counterparts, the Portland Timbers.

Soccer-Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s 2030 World Cup bid

Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Wednesday, in what they hailed as an act of European solidarity.

They said the decision, announced at a news conference at the Swiss headquarters of UEFA, had the full support of European soccer's governing body and also of the Spanish, Portuguese and Ukrainian governments.

Soccer-Qatar to step up labour inspections during World Cup - Union

Qatar will intensify labour inspections during the soccer World Cup including extra health and safety checks to protect workers in the Gulf Arab state from exploitation, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) said on Wednesday. Rights groups and labour unions have warned that hospitality, transport and security workers are especially vulnerable during the month-long tournament, the first held in a Middle Eastern nation.

Soccer-City humbling a reality check for United, says Ten Hag

Manchester United were handed a reality check in their 6-3 thrashing at Manchester City but are ready to bounce back after learning a lesson, manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of Thursday's Europa League group stage game at Omonia Nicosia. A run of four successive league wins under Ten Hag had promised better times ahead but United were brought firmly back down to earth after a humbling afternoon against Pep Guardiola's City.

Golf-LIV golfers set to get ranking points after alliance with MENA Tour

LIV Golf players are set to earn world ranking points starting this week after the developmental MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Tour said on Wednesday it had formed a strategic alliance with the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit. LIV Golf is holding the sixth event of its inaugural season this week just north of Bangkok and the MENA Tour said those competing at Stonehill Golf Course will immediately qualify for official world ranking points.

Boxing-Dope test throws doubt on Benn v Eubank Jr. fight

A much-hyped fight between Britons Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. was thrown into doubt on Wednesday as lawyers argued over whether it could go ahead after Benn failed a dope test and boxing's British governing body withdrew support. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said in a statement that Saturday's catchweight bout at London's 02 Arena was prohibited and "not in the interests of boxing".

