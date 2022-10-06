Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Oct. 8-10 (all times GMT): Oct. 8, Saturday

Bournemouth v Leicester City (1400) * Out of the 10 Premier League games played between the teams, Bournemouth have won three times (L2 D5).

* Bournemouth won 4-1 when they last faced Leicester in the league in July 2020. * Bournemouth are without a win in their last two games, while Leicester won their first game of the league season in their last match.

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400) * Chelsea have beaten Wolves nine times in the Premier League (L3 D4).

* The teams drew 2-2 in their last league meeting in May. * Chelsea are looking for their third consecutive league win.

Manchester City v Southampton (1400) * City have beaten Southampton 20 times in the Premier League (L7 D9).

* The teams drew 1-1 in their last league meeting in January. * City are the only team who are yet to lose a league game this season.

Newcastle United v Brentford (1400) * Newcastle and Brentford have played each other only twice in the Premier League.

* The last time the teams met was in February, when Newcastle won 2-0 at Brentford. * Newcastle are unbeaten in their last three games, while Brentford are winless in their last two.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1630) * Spurs have won six of their 10 Premier League games against Brighton (L3 D1).

* Brighton won 1-0 at Spurs in their last league meeting in April. * Spurs and Brighton are third and fourth in the league respectively, separated by three points.

Oct. 9, Sunday Crystal Palace v Leeds United (1300)

* Leeds have beaten Palace five times in the Premier League (L3 D2). * The teams played out a goalless draw in their last league meeting in April.

* Leeds are winless in their last four league games, while Palace have won only once this season. West Ham United v Fulham (1300)

* West Ham have won 14 of their 24 Premier League games against Fulham (L4 D6). * This will be the first league meeting between the teams since February 2021, when they played out a goalless draw.

* Fulham are eight spots above West Ham in the table in seventh place. Arsenal v Liverpool (1530)

* Out of the 60 Premier League clashes between the teams, Liverpool have won 25 times and Arsenal 16, with 19 games ending in a draw. * Liverpool won 2-0 at the Emirates when they last played Arsenal in the league in March.

* Arsenal last defeated Liverpool in the league in July 2020, winning 2-1 at home. Everton v Manchester United (1800)

* United have won 37 of their 60 Premier League games against Everton (L10 D13). * Everton won 1-0 when they last faced United in the league in April.

* United last defeated Everton in the league in November 2020, winning 3-1 at Goodison Park. Oct. 10, Monday

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (1900) * The teams will meet in the Premier League for the first time since April 1999, when Villa won 2-0 at home.

* Bottom club Forest have won only once this season, losing six games and drawing the other. * Forest have beaten Villa only once in the Premier League (L5 D4). (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

