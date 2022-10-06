Left Menu

Toss, match time for first IND-SA ODI delayed by thirty minutes due to rain

The first ODI between these two sides is set to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow today

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 12:22 IST
Team India. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
The toss and match time for the first ODI between India and South Africa has been pushed by half an hour due to rain.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to make an announcement. "Update Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour. The Toss will be at 1:30 PM IST. Play begins at 2:00 PM IST," tweeted BCCI.

Following this match, the second ODI will be played in JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on October 9. The final ODI of the series will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11.

Both the sides previously played a T20I series between September 28 to October 4, which India won 2-1. India squad for ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa squad for ODIs: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

