Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Relentless Haaland at the double as Man City crush Copenhagen; MLB roundup: Twins' Luis Arraez captures AL batting crown and more

Soccer-Relentless Haaland at the double as Man City crush Copenhagen

Erling Haaland took his goal tally to an incredible 19 in all competitions this season with another double in Manchester City's 5-0 demolition of FC Copenhagen in Champions League Group G on Wednesday. Haaland wasted no time in getting City going with yet another strike in his remarkable campaign, sweeping home an early opener, before putting the game beyond the Danish side inside 32 minutes.

MLB roundup: Twins' Luis Arraez captures AL batting crown

Luis Arraez walked twice and doubled in his final at-bat while wrapping up his first American League batting title as the visiting Minnesota Twins cruised to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday on the final day of the regular season. Arraez finished with a .316 batting average, five points ahead of Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees slugger got the day off after hitting his 62nd home run a night earlier.

Rugby-England flanker Kabeya set for World Cup debut against Fiji

England flanker Sadia Kabeya will make her World Cup debut against Fiji on Saturday after head coach Simon Middleton named a starting line-up for the tournament opener in Auckland that also includes four players who featured in the 2014 World Cup win. Kabeya's debut completes a remarkable few weeks for the 20-year-old, who was picked in the squad ahead of experienced back-rowers Vicky Fleetwood and Sarah Beckett.

Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network.

Motor racing-Hamilton plans to continue racing beyond end of the current Mercedes deal

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton on Thursday said he did not plan on retiring from Formula One any time soon.

The Briton, who races for Mercedes, signed a two-year contract with the Brackley-based team last year keeping him at the outfit until the end of 2023 at least.

Soccer-Thorns, Timbers fire two executives amid abuse report fallout

Portland Thorns fired two key executives on Wednesday after a report said the abuse was rampant in the top-flight U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Thorns said they had dismissed President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub, and the pair had also been axed from their roles with the team's Major League Soccer counterparts, the Portland Timbers.

Soccer-Qatar to step up labor inspections during World Cup - Union

Qatar will intensify labor inspections during the soccer World Cup including extra health and safety checks to protect workers in the Gulf Arab state from exploitation, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) said on Wednesday. Rights groups and labor unions have warned that hospitality, transport, and security workers are especially vulnerable during the month-long tournament, the first held in a Middle Eastern nation.

Rowing-British Rowing calls for the creation of 'open' category for transgender athletes

The chair of British Rowing has called on the sport's world governing body to follow swimming's lead and create an "open" category for transgender athletes. Transgender rights have become a major talking point as sports seek to balance inclusivity while ensuring there is no unfair advantage.

Golf-LIV golfers set to get ranking points after an alliance with MENA Tour

LIV Golf players are set to earn world ranking points starting this week after the developmental MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) Tour said on Wednesday it had formed a strategic alliance with the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit. LIV Golf is holding the sixth event of its inaugural season this week just north of Bangkok and the MENA Tour said those competing at Stonehill Golf Course will immediately qualify for official world ranking points.

Boxing-Dope test throws doubt on Benn v Eubank Jr. fight

A much-hyped fight between Britons Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. was thrown into doubt on Wednesday as lawyers argued over whether it could go ahead after Benn failed a dope test and boxing's British governing body withdrew support. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said in a statement that Saturday's catchweight bout at London's 02 Arena was prohibited and "not in the interests of boxing".

