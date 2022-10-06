Left Menu

Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Chhattisgarh Olympics

The event will be organized in the state from October 6 to January 6 2023

A visual from inauguration event. (Photo- Bhupesh Baghel Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated Chhattisgarh Olympics on Thursday. The event will be organized in the state from October 6 to January 6, 2023. 14 types of traditional sports are included in the Olympics in the team and single category.

"Today, 'Chhattisgarhia Olympics', the Mahakumbh of traditional sports, was inaugurated at Balveer Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium, Raipur. Under this, from October 6, 2022 to January 6, 2023, 14 types of traditional sports will be organized in the state in single and team category. #CGOlympics2022 #KhelboChhattisgarh," tweeted CM Baghel. Gilli Danda, Pittool, Langdi Run, Banti (Kancha), Billas, Fugdi, and Gedi Race are some of the competitions.

"In Chhattisgarhia Olympics, 14 types of traditional sports have been included in the team and single category. In which the competition of Gilli Danda, Pittool, Langdi Run, Banti (Kancha), Billas, Fugdi, Gedi Run, Bhanwara are included," added Baghel in another tweet. Events will be held on six levels, with separate categories for women and men. From children to the elderly, everyone will participate in Chhattisgarh Olympics.

"These games will be organized in six levels in which there will be separate categories for men and women. There is no age limit in this, everyone from children to the elderly will be able to become participants of Chhattisgarhia Olympics. #CGOlympics2022 #KhelboChhattisgarh," concluded Baghel. (ANI)

