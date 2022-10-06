Left Menu

South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius ruled out of ODI series against India, ICC T20 WC 2022

Notably, the all-rounder played the third T20I of the three-match series against India and shined with the ball, taking 3/26. SA won that match by 49 runs

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:24 IST
South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius ruled out of ODI series against India, ICC T20 WC 2022
Dwaine Pretorius. (Photo- CSA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A huge blow to the South African team as all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the ODI series against India and ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, which will be held in October-November this year. A left-thumb fracture became the cause of Pretorious being ruled from the series and the upcoming global cricketing event.

"#PROTEAS SQUAD UPDATE All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India and the proceeding ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a fracture of his left thumb. #BePartOfIt," tweeted the official handle of Cricket South Africa. Notably, the all-rounder played the third T20I of the three-match series against India and shined with the ball, taking 3/26. SA won that match by 49 runs.

Following this first ODI match at Lucknow, the second ODI will be played in JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on October 9. The final ODI of the series will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11.

Both sides previously played a T20I series between September 28 to October 4, which India won 2-1. India squad for ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa squad for ODIs: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022