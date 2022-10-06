Left Menu

Soccer-Sampdoria name Stankovic as head coach

Stankovic, 44, was in charge of Red Star Belgrade and left the club in August after 2-1/2 years, having previously had a brief stint as assistant manager at Udinese. The Serbian enjoyed a distinguished playing career in Italy, winning one league title at Lazio and five at Inter, where he also lifted the Champions League trophy in 2010.

Dejan Stankovic Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sampdoria have appointed former Inter Milan and Lazio midfielder Dejan Stankovic as manager until June 2023 with the option of an additional year, the Serie A club said on Thursday. Stankovic, 44, was in charge of Red Star Belgrade and left the club in August after 2-1/2 years, having previously had a brief stint as assistant manager at Udinese.

The Serbian enjoyed a distinguished playing career in Italy, winning one league title at Lazio and five at Inter, where he also lifted the Champions League trophy in 2010. Sampdoria sacked Marco Giampaolo on Sunday after a 3-0 home loss to Monza, which left the Genoan club at the bottom of the table with only two points from eight games.

Stankovic's first game in charge will be Saturday's trip to 17th-placed Bologna.

