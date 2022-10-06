Left Menu

Kecmanovic saves 6 match points, beats Evans at Japan Open

I was completely tuned out of the match, and I just went for it in that moment. Kecmanovic will next take on Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. The Australian qualified for his ninth quarterfinal appearance this year.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-10-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 17:07 IST
Kecmanovic saves 6 match points, beats Evans at Japan Open
Miomir Kecmanovic saved six match points before beating Daniel Evans 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) to reach the quarterfinals at the Japan Open.

The Serbian was trailing 40-0 with Evans serving at 5-4 in the third set before producing series of winners to level the match.

"That was the first time that I was able to do that," Kecmanovic said. "I was completely tuned out of the match, and I just went for it in that moment." Kecmanovic will next take on Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. The American won his 13th consecutive tiebreaker to beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-6 (7).

Nick Kyrgios had 22 aces in his 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kamil Majchrzak. The Australian qualified for his ninth quarterfinal appearance this year.

