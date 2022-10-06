I am enjoying this format: Shubhman Gill ahead of 1st SA ODI

India's opening batter Shubhman Gill mentioned that he is enjoying playing the ODI format and has always loved playing the 50-over format ahead of India's first ODI against South Africa. The right-hander has enjoyed success in the ODI format, having won two back-to-back 'Man of the Series' awards in series against Zimbabwe (245 runs, one century and fifty in three matches) and West Indies (205 runs, two fifties in three matches).

"I am enjoying this format, ODIs are something that I have always loved playing. Feeling nice that what I wanted to do in the last two series I was able to execute," expressed Gill. The exquisite opener has opened the batting with experienced batter Shikhar Dhawan in the last few matches and has presented a strong case to be the first-choice opener for the Indian team in the 50-over format.

Gill valued the presence of Shikhar Dhawan as his opening partner and shared that the left-hander has helped him calm his nerves and plan his innings while also helping him tackle different bowlers during the course of his innings. "It is a lot of fun opening with Shikhar, he has so much experience and he guides me through the innings, how to deal with certain bowlers," shared Gill.

The opener also shared his thoughts if he is under any sort of pressure and said that there is no pressure on him and he just wants to do well. "I don't think there is any pressure, the World Cup is here, we have grown up playing in these conditions, but yes I have to do well," said Gill.

India will face South Africa for a three-match ODI series with the first match beginning at Lucknow on October 6. A second-string Indian squad led by Shikhar Dhawan will play the series while the primary squad left for Australia to attend a preparation camp ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. (ANI)

