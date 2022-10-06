Left Menu

Athletics-Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award

Olympic pole vault champion Katie Nageotte and Commonwealth Games heptathlon winner Katarina Johnson-Thompson have been named among the nominees for the International Fair Play Committee's Fair Play Award, World Athletics said on Thursday. American Nageotte drew praise for helping Holly Bradshaw after the Briton injured herself during this year's world championships in Eugene, later defending her fellow competitor on social media over her withdrawal from the event.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 19:42 IST
Athletics-Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award

Olympic pole vault champion Katie Nageotte and Commonwealth Games heptathlon winner Katarina Johnson-Thompson have been named among the nominees for the International Fair Play Committee's Fair Play Award, World Athletics said on Thursday.

American Nageotte drew praise for helping Holly Bradshaw after the Briton injured herself during this year's world championships in Eugene, later defending her fellow competitor on social media over her withdrawal from the event. Britain's Johnson-Thompson was shortlisted for showing her support to Sophie Weissenberg after the German athlete recorded three fouls in the long jump in Eugene. The former world champion endured a similar experience herself in 2015.

Other nominees include Ukrainian high jumpers Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Andriy Protsenko, who won medals in Eugene despite the turmoil in their country following Russia's invasion. The contenders were voted for by fans on social media and a jury comprising former athletes.

"Each of these athletes is setting the example for the next generation ... I would like to personally commend them for the incredible sportsmanship they displayed at the World Championships," said World Athletics president Sebastian Coe. The winner will be announced in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022