Boxing-Benn v Eubank Jr. fight called off after failed dope test

A catchweight fight between British boxers Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. was called off on Thursday after Benn failed a dope test and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said it could not go ahead.

The fight had been scheduled for Saturday at London's 02 Arena. "After discussions with various parties, we have taken the decision to formally postpone the bout," promoters Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing said in a statement.

They said the BBBofC decision was "procedurally flawed and without due process". "That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the Board which we intend to pursue."

Plans were thrown into doubt on Wednesday after the failed test emerged and the BBBofC prohibited the much-hyped fight between the sons of famous boxing fathers as "not in the interests of boxing". The possibility of proceeding without the involvement of the BBBofC emerged on Wednesday as lawyers sought a solution but promoter Eddie Hearn ruled that out.

"It's been done before and it's not something I've looked at before or something I necessarily agree with," Hearn told the BBC. "This is not a situation where we want to run rogue and come up with an alternative plan."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)