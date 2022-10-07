Left Menu

Jeev starts off well with 72 in challenging conditions, lies 11th at Japan PGA Senior

Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh started off well in challenging and wet conditions with an even par 72 at the PGA Senior Championships Summit Cup here.The 50-year-old, who is dividing his time between various Senior Tours around the world, had a strong finish with birdies on last two holes.

PTI | Ibaraki | Updated: 07-10-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 09:52 IST
Jeev starts off well with 72 in challenging conditions, lies 11th at Japan PGA Senior
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh started off well in challenging and wet conditions with an even par 72 at the PGA Senior Championships Summit Cup here.

The 50-year-old, who is dividing his time between various Senior Tours around the world, had a strong finish with birdies on last two holes. He birdied first, 13th, 17th and 18th and dropped shots on 2nd, 12th, 14th and 16th.

"It was cold and rainy, as it can sometimes be in Japan. The course played very differently than when I played the practice round. It also played really long with the ball not going far,'' Jeev said.

"I love playing in Japan," added Jeev, who has won four times on the main Japan Tour and is hugely popular in the country.

This season Jeev has already played six times in Japan. His best finish has been T-8 at the Fanci Classic, while he was T-16 in Maruhan Cup and T-18 in Japan Senior Open.

Katsumasa Miyamoto, 50, who has had Top-10 finishes in his first two starts as a senior, shared the lead with Japan Senior Open champion Prayad Markseng, 56. Both shot 4-under 68 each.

Yoichi Shimizu was one stroke behind and Keiichiro Fukahori and Dinessi Chand were in fourth place two strokes behind. Rain is forecast for the second round also.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal
4
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022