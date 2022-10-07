Left Menu

Emma Raducanu withdraws from Transylvania Open due to injury

The WTA 250 event held in Romania is set to begin on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 07-10-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 11:31 IST
Emma Raducanu (Photo: Twitter/MMOPEN). Image Credit: ANI
  • Romania

The 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from next week's Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. The WTA 250 event held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania is set to begin on Monday.

"Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. Get well fast, Emma! We're looking forward to see you soon," the tournament confirmed on social media. The 2021 US Open winner had lost to Marta Kostyuk in the Cluj-Napoca quarterfinals of the previous season.

Raducanu, who is currently ranked No. 67, had her finest season performance two weeks ago at the Hana Bank Open in Seoul, Korea, where she won three straight matches for the first time since her victory in New York. Raducanu was forced to withdraw to Jelena Ostapenko after reaching her first semifinal of the year in Seoul because of a glute issue.

This past week, Raducanu played the final game at the AGEL Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic. In the opening round, she was defeated by World No. 11 Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 6-4. At this time, Raducanu is not signed up for any of the next Hologic WTA Tour competitions' main draws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

