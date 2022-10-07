Left Menu

Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan win toss, ask India to bowl

Pakistan have made two changes to their line-up as they left out Kainat Imtiaz and Diana Baig to include left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal and Aiman Anwer.Teams India Harmanpreet Kaur C, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh wk, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.Pakistan Bismah Maroof C, Muneeba Ali wk, Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan and Nashra Sandhu.

PTI | Sylhet | Updated: 07-10-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 12:46 IST
Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan win toss, ask India to bowl
Bismah Maroof (Photo/ PCB Media Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to bat against India in their Women's Asia Cup T20 match, here on Friday.

India are unbeaten so far in the tournament, having won all their three matches while Pakistan are coming into the contest after a shock defeat against Thailand.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is back in the side as KP Navgire made way for her. Opener Shafali Verma is still not in the line-up, having missed out on the previous game as well. Radha Yadav has replaced Sneh Rana. Pakistan have made two changes to their line-up as they left out Kainat Imtiaz and Diana Baig to include left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal and Aiman Anwer.

Teams: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (C), Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan and Nashra Sandhu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022