Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof wins toss, opts to bat against arch-rival India

The match against arch-rival Pakistan comes three days after India's triumph over Malaysia.

ANI | Updated: 07-10-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 13:00 IST
Team Pakistan (Photo: PCB/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof won the toss and opted to bat against arch-rival India in the ongoing Asia Cup at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday. With three victories to their name, India will look to continue their winning run in the ongoing Asia Cup when they clash against Pakistan. Team India are currently topped the points table while Pakistan is in second.

Radha Yadav replaced Sneh Rana in India playing XI. Pakistan make two changes, leaving out Kainat Imtiaz and Diana Baig for left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal and Aiman Anwer. Pakistan playing XI: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (capt), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan and Nashra Sandhu.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

