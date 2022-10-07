Left Menu

Nida Dar takes Pakistan to 137/6

Dar 56 not out off 37 balls and skipper Bismah Maroof 32 off 35 shared a crucial 76 run stand off 58 balls to give the innings a much needed move on. Brief Score Pakistan 1376 in 20 overs Nidar Dar 56 not out, Bismah Maroof 32 Deepti Sharma 327.

PTI | Sylhet | Updated: 07-10-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 14:44 IST
Nida Dar takes Pakistan to 137/6
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Nidar Dar struck an entertaining fifty to push Pakistan to 137 for six against arch-rivals India in the Women's Asia Cup here on Friday.

Pakistan, who were shocked by Thailand on Thursday, put an improved batting performance against the Indians. Dar (56 not out off 37 balls) and skipper Bismah Maroof (32 off 35) shared a crucial 76 run stand off 58 balls to give the innings a much needed move on. Dar was the pick of Pakistan batters as she used her feet well, especially against the spinners, to get the much needed big hits.

Off spinner Deepti Sharma (3/27) stood out among India's bowlers. She was not afraid to give some loop to the ball, helping her deceive Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali (17) that resulted in getting stumps. Omaima Sohil fell two balls later as she was found trapped in front of the stumps while attempting a sweep.

Bismah got lucky on 8 with the umpire turning down Rajeshwari Gayakwad's appeal for what it appeared a clear lbw dismissal.

Pakistan reached 61 for three in 10 overs. Dar then gave the innings some momentum as she stepped out to smashed D Hemalatha for a four and straight six in a 15-run over. India's fielding was found wanting on more than a few occasions with substitute Shafali Verma missing an easy stumping behind the stumps. Brief Score: Pakistan 137/6 in 20 overs (Nidar Dar 56 not out, Bismah Maroof 32; Deepti Sharma 3/27).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022