Pakistan hand India 13-run defeat in Women's Asia Cup

PTI | Sylhet | Updated: 07-10-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:16 IST
India were handed a 13-run defeat by Pakistan in their Women's Asia Cup T20 match here on Friday.

Nidar Dar struck an entertaining fifty to push Pakistan to 137 for 6 after skipper Bismah Mahroof opted to bat.

In reply, the Indian batters failed to stitch a meaningful partnership and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Teenager Richa Ghosh tried to inspire a late fightback but couldn't go the distance as India were bowled out for 124 in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, Dar (56 not out off 37 balls) and skipper Bismah Maroof (32 off 35) shared a crucial 76-run stand off 58 balls to give the innings a much needed boost.

Off spinner Deepti Sharma (3/27) stood out among Indian bowlers.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 137/6 in 20 overs (Nidar Dar 56 not out, Bismah Maroof 32; Deepti Sharma 3/27). India: 124 all out 19.4 over (Richa Ghosh 26, D Hemlatha 20; Nashra Sandhu 3/30)

