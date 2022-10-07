Pranavi to play at Hero Women's Indian Open after postponement of LPGA qualifiers

Left Menu

Rising golfer Pranavi Urs has become the latest addition to the star-studded line-up at the Hero Womens Indian Open 2022 which is set to return after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The USD 400,000 tournament is scheduled to be held at the DLF Golf and Country Club from October 20 to 23.A change in dates of the Stage 2 of the LPGA Tour Qualifying School Stage has allowed the 19-year-old to play the National Open, the lone Ladies European Tour event in the region.

Pranavi Urs Image Credit: ANI
Rising golfer Pranavi Urs has become the latest addition to the star-studded line-up at the Hero Women's Indian Open 2022 which is set to return after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USD 400,000 tournament is scheduled to be held at the DLF Golf and Country Club from October 20 to 23.

A change in dates of the Stage 2 of the LPGA Tour Qualifying School Stage has allowed the 19-year-old to play the National Open, the lone Ladies European Tour event in the region. The Mysuru golfer has won five times in 13 legs of the domestic Tour. She also went to Stage 1 of the LPGA Tour Qualifying School Stage and qualified for the next stage.

The opportunity to play at the tournament is almost a godsend for Pranavi, who will make her maiden start as a pro at the event where she has earlier participated as an amateur. ''I am looking forward to playing the event,'' she said.

Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc in and around the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Florida, damaged the course badly and forced the LPGA to shift the dates of the Stage 2 of the LPGA Tour Qualifying School by month from October 16-19 to November 17-20.

No sooner did she get the message on the change of dates, Pranavi requested to put her name on the entry list, the date for which closed last week.

Pranavi will be part of the solid Indian challenge that will include the 2016 Hero Indian Open Champion, Aditi Ashok; the 2019 South African Women's Open winner, Diksha Dagar; Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall among others. The Hero Women's Indian Open is towards the end of the season, which means the players will get one of their last chances to get into the Tour Championship in Spain or secure their card for 2023 at the Ladies European Tour.

The event will see a strong field which will be led by Christine Wolf, who won the event in 2019, when it was last held. She will be back to defend her title. The other winners of the event include Camille Chevalier (2017), Aditi Ashok (2016) and Caroline Hedwall (2011).

