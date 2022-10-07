Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 17:04 IST
RPSG name Gautam Gambhir global mentor for its multiple T20 teams
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The RP-Sanjiv Goenka ᨊGroup has appointed former India opener and its IPL franchise team Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir as a Global Mentor for its cricketing operations.

Gambhir, in addition to guiding LSG, will now also mentor RPSG Group's T20 team in South Africa - Durban's Super Giants.

Under Gambhir, LSG qualified for the play-offs in its debut season.

''As a Global mentor of Super Giants, I look forward to some added responsibility . My intensity and passion to win have just got international wings . It will be a proud moment to see the Super Giants family leave a global imprint . ''I thank Super Giants family for showing that faith in me. Guess it's time for some more sleepless nights,'' Gambhir said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

