Avinash Sable headlines Delhi Half Marathon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 17:17 IST
Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable will spearhead the Indian challenge at the 17th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon here on October 16.

The USD 268,000 prize money World Athletics Elite Label Road Race, to be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, will see tens of thousands of amateurs join the world's best elites in a race that has stood as a pinnacle of sporting glory.

Olympian steeple-chaser Sable will return to the venue where he became the first Indian to complete the half marathon in under 61 minutes — finishing in a sensational 60:30 for the Indian crown and 10th place overall.

The Indian elite category will also see Abhishek Pal, winner of the 2018 edition.

Pal recently clinched a silver medal in 10,000m with a time of 28:54.98 at the ongoing National Games in Gujarat.

The Indian women's field will be headed by Sanjivani Jadhav, a former champion as well as the 2020 edition's silver medallist. Sanjivani, who won 10,000m gold at the 2022 Federation Cup athletics, will be challenged by Monika Athare, also a former champion.

The Indian elite winners in the men's and women's categories will take home INR 3.5 lakh each and the prize fund includes the top 10 finishers in both. There is also a bonus of Rs 1 lakh for a new course record and a similar prize amount as the jackpot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

