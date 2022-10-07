Left Menu

Man City fined $289K for pitch invasion after title win

Manchester City was fined 260,000 pounds 289,000 on Friday for fans invading the pitch after winning the Premier League title in May.The English Football Association said Man City admitted a disciplinary charge over the scenes that followed a 3-2 win against Aston Villa.

PTI | London | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:39 IST
Man City fined $289K for pitch invasion after title win
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City was fined 260,000 pounds ($289,000) on Friday for fans invading the pitch after winning the Premier League title in May.

The English Football Association said Man City admitted a disciplinary charge over the scenes that followed a 3-2 win against Aston Villa. City's late comeback after trailing by two goals ensured securing the league title with one point more than Liverpool.

“The club admitted that it failed to ensure its spectators . . . conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and violent behavior while encroaching onto the pitch after the final whistle,” the FA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022