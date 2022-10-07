Man City fined $289K for pitch invasion after title win
Manchester City was fined 260,000 pounds 289,000 on Friday for fans invading the pitch after winning the Premier League title in May.The English Football Association said Man City admitted a disciplinary charge over the scenes that followed a 3-2 win against Aston Villa.
The English Football Association said Man City admitted a disciplinary charge over the scenes that followed a 3-2 win against Aston Villa. City's late comeback after trailing by two goals ensured securing the league title with one point more than Liverpool.
“The club admitted that it failed to ensure its spectators . . . conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and violent behavior while encroaching onto the pitch after the final whistle,” the FA said.
