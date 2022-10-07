Sports News Roundup: Russell leads Hamilton in Friday practice at soaking Suzuka; Argentina govt fires security chief after fan dies in match scuffle and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Russell leads Hamilton in Friday practice at soaking Suzuka

Briton George Russell set the fastest time ahead of Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton on the opening day of practice for the Japanese Grand Prix at a rain-soaked Suzuka. The 24-year-old lapped the 5.8 km circuit in one minute, 41.935 seconds in the second session, beating Hamilton's best time by 0.235 seconds on a cold, rainy afternoon, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen ending the session third fastest.

Fans mourn victims of Indonesian stadium crush at Friday prayers

Indonesians gathered for Friday prayers mourned 131 people killed in a soccer crush six days ago amid calls for a prompt investigation into one of the world's most deadly stadium disasters to enable its victims to rest in peace. Most of those killed after the match in the town of Malang, in East Java province, died of asphyxiation, caught in a panicked crush as they tried to flee after police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse a rowdy crowd.

Soccer-PSG's Mbappe beats Messi and Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has emerged as the world's highest-paid soccer player, according to Forbes magazine, the first time a player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list in eight years. Mbappe, 23, is estimated to earn $128 million for the 2022-23 season before agents' fees, a record for Forbes' annual rankings, with PSG team mate Messi second at $120 million and Manchester United's Ronaldo ($100 million) occupying third spot.

Indonesia's president says FIFA will not impose sanctions over deadly soccer stampede

Indonesia President Joko Widodo on Friday said soccer's world governing body FIFA will not impose sanctions on the country over a stadium stampede last week that killed 131 people. In a video message, the president said Indonesia would work with FIFA to improve its management of soccer matches and that FIFA president Gianni Infantino will visit Indonesia in October or November.

Soccer-U.S. players 'angry, exhausted' after report on abuse, says Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe said on Thursday she and her fellow U.S. women's national team members are angry and exhausted in the wake of a scathing report into allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The independent investigation released on Monday revealed player abuse within women's professional soccer in the United States was systemic and that the NWSL and governing U.S. Soccer body failed to adequately protect players.

Soccer-Argentina govt fires security chief after fan dies in match scuffle

The government of Argentina's Buenos Aires province said it has fired the head of a security operation carried out on Thursday outside a soccer stadium, which resulted in violent clashes and the death of a fan. Police fired tear gas outside the stadium during a league match between Gimnasia La Plata and Boca Juniors, which then drifted into the stadium making it difficult for players and spectators to breathe, causing people to leave in a state of panic.

Soccer-Man City fined for pitch invasion after win over Villa

Manchester City have been fined 260,000 pounds ($288,808) by the Football Association (FA) on Friday for their fans' behaviour after they celebrated last season's Premier League title win by invading the pitch following victory over Aston Villa. City came back from two goals down to beat Villa 3-2, prompting supporters to rush on to the Etihad Stadium pitch.

Soccer-Ban Haaland for being too good? Good joke, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola smiled on Friday at jokey petitions calling for striker Erling Haaland to be banned for being too good and said the Norwegian had a natural goalscoring instinct that was impossible to teach. Haaland has scored 14 of City's 29 Premier League goals so far this season with hat-tricks in his last three home matches.

Golf-DeChambeau, Koepka slam World Golf Ranking for snubbing LIV Golf

LIV Golf players Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka criticised the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) on Friday for dragging their feet over a decision on whether to award ranking points to those competing on the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit. LIV Golf submitted an application to the OWGR board in July and this week formed an alliance with the little-known MENA Tour in a bid to fast-track its quest for ranking points but quickly learned that, for now, its players will remain ineligible.

LeBron James wants to own NBA expansion team in Las Vegas

LeBron James made his post-retirement goals clear: He wants to own an NBA team, and he wants it in Las Vegas. "I would love to bring a team here at some point," he told reporters after scoring 23 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game played Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

