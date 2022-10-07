Left Menu

Deepak Chahar likely to miss remaining two ODIs against South Africa: Sources

Deepak Chahar twisted his ankle during a practice session in Lucknow and is now unlikely for the second and third ODI to be played in Ranchi and Delhi respectively. Chahar had to miss the first ODI in Lucknow which India lost by 9 runs.

A big blow to India ahead of the second ODI against South Africa to be played in Ranchi as pacer Deepak Chahar is unlikely due to a twisted ankle sustained during a training session before the first ODI against South Africa in Lucknow. Chahar had to miss the first ODI in Lucknow which India lost by 9 runs and Indian bowlers conceded 249 runs in a 40 overs rain-curtailed match. India are now trailing 0-1 in the three-match ODI series. The 30-year-old pacer was on the standby list for the T20 World Cup, but his injury will add to the concerns of selectors and management.

As per sources, the last year's find of Chennai Super Kings, left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary and Chetan Sakariya have already joined the squad as net bowlers for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Indian team management is already struggling to deal with injuries with Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the T2o World Cup. Arshdeep Singh is rested and Mohammad Shami, a likely replacement to Bumrah in the World Cup squad, is recovering from COVID-19. (ANI)

