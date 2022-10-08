Left Menu

Soccer-European champions England earn 2-1 win over the U.S. at Wembley

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 02:45 IST
An early goal by Lauren Hemp and a penalty from Georgia Stanway helped European champions England beat World champions United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Friday in a test for both sides ahead of next year's World Cup. Hemp tapped the ball home in the 10th minute to open the scoring for England after Beth Mead's cross found her on the edge of the six-yard box.

U.S. forward Sophia Smith smashed the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area in the 28th minute to level the scores, but parity lasted just five minutes. England retook the lead when midfielder Georgia Stanway scored from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute after Hailie Mace was adjudged to have fouled Lucy Bronze after the VAR spotted a high boot to the face.

Both sides spurned a host of chances early in the second half but England managed to hold on. England host Czech Republic in their next friendly on Oct. 11 when the U.S. travel to Spain.

