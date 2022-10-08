Sports News Roundup: Fans mourn victims of Indonesian stadium crush at Friday prayers; Soccer-PSG's Mbappe beats Messi and Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Fans mourn victims of Indonesian stadium crush at Friday prayers

Indonesians gathered for Friday prayers and mourned 131 people killed in a soccer crush six days ago amid calls for a prompt investigation into one of the world's most deadly stadium disasters to enable its victims to rest in peace. Most of those killed after the match in the town of Malang, in East Java province, died of asphyxiation, caught in a panicked crush as they tried to flee after police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse a rowdy crowd.

Former Sabres goalie Dave Dryden dies at 81

Dave Dryden, a goaltender on the inaugural Buffalo Sabres team in 1970-71, died earlier this week at age 81. Dryden is remembered as the player who introduced the modern goalie mask, a fiberglass helmet-and-cage construction that he helped to design in the mid-1970s.

Soccer-PSG's Mbappe beats Messi and Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has emerged as the world's highest-paid soccer player, according to Forbes magazine, the first time a player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list in eight years. Mbappe, 23, is estimated to earn $128 million for the 2022-23 season before agents' fees, a record for Forbes' annual rankings, with PSG teammate Messi second at $120 million and Manchester United's Ronaldo ($100 million) occupying the third spot.

Nike suspends relationship with Hockey Canada amid sex assault allegations

Nike Inc has decided to suspend its relationship with Hockey Canada as the national governing body faces increased scrutiny over its handling of sexual assault allegations, the world's largest sportswear maker said on Friday. Nike is the latest sponsor to cut ties with Hockey Canada, which has been under fire since news broke in May of an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team and subsequent out-of-court settlement.

Soccer-Jack Leslie awarded honorary cap 97 years after England call-up

Jack Leslie, the first Black player to be called up for England, has been awarded a posthumous honorary cap by the Football Association (FA) having been denied an appearance for the national team because of his heritage. Leslie, who scored 137 goals in 400 appearances for Plymouth Argyle, was picked for the England squad to face Ireland in 1925 but never made his debut.

Soccer-England earn 2-1 win over world champions U.S. at Wembley

An early goal by Lauren Hemp and a penalty from Georgia Stanway helped European champions England beat World champions the United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Friday in a test for both sides ahead of next year's World Cup. England, who were without the services of their injured captain Leah Williamson, returned to Wembley in front of 76,893 supporters for the first time since winning the European Championship in July.

Kansas reveals plans for $300M football facility overhaul

The University of Kansas unveiled plans Friday to renovate its football stadium and facilities beginning early next year. The school is planning significant upgrades to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the Anderson Family Football Complex.

Soccer-Argentina govt fires security chief after fan dies in match scuffle

The government of Argentina's Buenos Aires province said it has fired the head of a security operation carried out on Thursday outside a soccer stadium, which resulted in violent clashes and the death of a fan. Police fired tear gas outside the stadium during a league match between Gimnasia La Plata and Boca Juniors, which then drifted into the stadium making it difficult for players and spectators to breathe, causing people to leave in a state of panic.

NFL-Dolphins QB Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still going through the National Football League's concussion protocol and is seeing outside specialists, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday. He added that Tagovailoa will not travel with the team for Sunday's game at the New York Jets nor would he be going on injured reserve at this time.

Golf-DeChambeau, Koepka slam World Golf Ranking for snubbing LIV Golf

LIV Golf players Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka criticized the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) on Friday for dragging their feet over a decision on whether to award ranking points to those competing on the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit. LIV Golf submitted an application to the OWGR board in July and this week formed an alliance with the little-known MENA Tour in a bid to fast-track its quest for ranking points but quickly learned that, for now, its players will remain ineligible.

