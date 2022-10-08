Sports News Roundup: Fans mourn victims of Indonesian stadium crush at Friday prayers; Tennis-Kyrgios 'heartbroken' after pulling out of Japan Open with knee issue and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Fans mourn victims of Indonesian stadium crush at Friday prayers

Indonesians gathered for Friday prayers and mourned 131 people killed in a soccer crush six days ago amid calls for a prompt investigation into one of the world's most deadly stadium disasters to enable its victims to rest in peace. Most of those killed after the match in the town of Malang, in East Java province, died of asphyxiation, caught in a panicked crush as they tried to flee after police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse a rowdy crowd.

Tennis-Kyrgios 'heartbroken' after pulling out of Japan Open with knee issue

Australian Nick Kyrgios said it was "heartbreaking" to pull out of the Japan Open ahead of his quarter-final because of a knee issue he has been grappling with since last month's U.S. Open. Kyrgios was due to face Taylor Fritz in Friday night's match but pulled out shortly before, sending his American opponent through to the semi-finals to face Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Soccer-Nunez needs to 'calm down' in front of goal, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has backed forward Darwin Nunez to find his goal-scoring touch, urging the Uruguay international to show composure while finishing off chances. Nunez has had a slow start at Liverpool, scoring two goals and getting one assist in the eight games he has played since joining the club from Benfica for an initial fee of 75 million euros ($73.06 million) in the close season.

Nike suspends relationship with Hockey Canada amid sex assault allegations

Nike Inc has decided to suspend its relationship with Hockey Canada as the national governing body faces increased scrutiny over its handling of sexual assault allegations, the world's largest sportswear maker said on Friday. Nike is the latest sponsor to cut ties with Hockey Canada, which has been under fire since news broke in May of an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team and subsequent out-of-court settlement.

MLB roundup: Phillies stun Cardinals in ninth as playoffs begin

Jean Segura hit a decisive two-run single in a six-run ninth inning as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 to open their best-of-three National League wild-card series. The Phillies trailed 2-0 entering the ninth but launched their comeback when Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley had trouble finding the strike zone.

Rugby-Sansus at the double as France down South Africa in World Cup opener

Scrumhalf Laure Sansus scored two tries as France underlined their title credentials with a bonus point 40-5 victory over South Africa in the opening match of the women's Rugby World Cup at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday. The match was the first in a triple-header at the spiritual home of New Zealand rugby, where a record crowd for a standalone women's sporting event in the country is expected before the day is out.

Soccer-England in 'good place' but not the world's best team, says Wiegman

England women's head coach Sarina Wiegman said the team were in a "good place" but played down suggestions they were the world's best, after beating World Cup holders United States 2-1 in a friendly on Friday. An early goal by Lauren Hemp and a penalty from Georgia Stanway helped European champions England earn a win over the U.S. in front of more than 76,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in a test for both sides ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Motor racing-Alpine sign Gasly alongside Ocon for 2023 in all-French line-up

Frenchman Pierre Gasly will join compatriot Esteban Ocon in a race-winning line up at Renault-owned Alpine next season with Dutchman Nyck de Vries stepping up to replace him at AlphaTauri, the two Formula One teams said on Saturday. Gasly, 26, will fill the seat vacated by double world champion Fernando Alonso, who is leaving the Enstone-based team for Aston Martin at the end of the season, on a multi-year deal.

Soccer-Argentina govt fires security chief after fan dies in match scuffle

The government of Argentina's Buenos Aires province said it has fired the head of a security operation carried out on Thursday outside a soccer stadium, which resulted in violent clashes and the death of a fan. Police fired tear gas outside the stadium during a league match between Gimnasia La Plata and Boca Juniors, which then drifted into the stadium making it difficult for players and spectators to breathe, causing people to leave in a state of panic.

Golf-DeChambeau, Koepka slam World Golf Ranking for snubbing LIV Golf

LIV Golf players Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka criticized the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) on Friday for dragging their feet over a decision on whether to award ranking points to those competing on the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit. LIV Golf submitted an application to the OWGR board in July and this week formed an alliance with the little-known MENA Tour in a bid to fast-track its quest for ranking points but quickly learned that, for now, its players will remain ineligible.

(With inputs from agencies.)