Uttam Singh to lead Indian junior hockey team in Sultan of Johor Cup

Forward Uttam Singh will lead an 18-member Indian junior men's hockey team at the Sultan of Johor Cup, scheduled to begin on October 22 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. The Indian team, who ended its campaign with a silver medal in 2019 edition after a closely-fought match against Great Britain, will take on Australia, Japan, South Africa, hosts Malaysia and defending champions Great Britain in this year's tournament, which is being held after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The India colts will be captained by Uttam, who featured in India's Junior World Cup campaign at home in 2021 as well as debuted for the senior side at the Asia Cup 2022 held in Jakarta earlier this year. Boby Singh Dhami has been named as his deputy. Goalkeepers Mohith HS and Ankit Malik have been selected in the team along with defenders Amir Ali, Shardanand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Cyril Lugun. The midfield will be under the watchful eyes of Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Ankit Pal, Poovanna CB, Amandeep and Johnson Purthy. In the forwardline, skipper Uttam will lead the charge along side Angad Bir Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby and Sudeep Chirmako. India will begin their campaign against hosts Malaysia on the opening day, followed by matches against South Africa on October 23, Japan on October 25, Australia (October 26) and Great Britain (October 28). The top two teams from round robin league will progress to the the final on October 29. Speaking about the team's preparation, coach C R Kumar said, ''We have a well-balanced team with almost seven players who were part of the 2021 Junior World Cup team and some of them have also had a stint with the senior men's team.

''This is an important and very prestigious tournament in the junior hockey calendar and we are quite excited to begin our campaign against hosts Malaysia,'' he added. Team: Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Ankit Malik. Defenders: Amir Ali, Shardanand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Cyril Lugun. Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Ankit Pal, Poovanna CB, Amandeep , Johnson Purthy. Forwards: Uttam Singh (Captain), Angad Bir Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami (Vice Captain), Sudeep Chirmako.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)