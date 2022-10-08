Motor racing-Verstappen on pole for Japanese Grand Prix
Reuters | Suzuka | Updated: 08-10-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 12:39 IST
Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen put Red Bull in pole position for the potentially title-deciding Japanese Grand Prix.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, the 25-year-old Dutch driver's closest rival, joined him on the front row after Saturday's qualifying at Suzuka.
Verstappen will be the world champion for the second time if he beats Leclerc by eight points on Sunday.
