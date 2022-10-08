Rugby-England's Middleton hails players for overcoming nerves in World Cup opener

England head coach Simon Middleton said it was natural for his side to be awed by the occasion of playing in the women's Rugby World Cup, and praised his side for overcoming their nerves at Auckland's Eden Park to crush Fiji 84-19 in their opening game on Saturday. The Red Roses ran in four tries to secure a bonus point in the first half and another 10 after the break in a statement Pool C win over the Fijiana, who tired after a promising start to their World Cup debut in New Zealand.

The victory extended the England women's winning streak to 26 matches. "Fiji certainly came to the party in the first half and made it really difficult for us, which we expected," Middleton told reporters after the win. "We probably didn't quite handle it as well as we we'd have hoped to but that's alright, it shows that we are very human.

"We settled down at half-time and I think we showed great composure second half and got back to what we do well... "Fiji really rattled us in the first half, they were very physical. We looked really nervous and that's understandable because this is the biggest stage and what a place to play. So really pleased with how we got composed and executed the game plan."

England next face France on Oct. 15.

