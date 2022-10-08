Left Menu

Rugby-England's Middleton hails players for overcoming nerves in World Cup opener

England head coach Simon Middleton said it was natural for his side to be awed by the occasion of playing in the women's Rugby World Cup, and praised his side for overcoming their nerves at Auckland's Eden Park to crush Fiji 84-19 in their opening game on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 14:47 IST
Rugby-England's Middleton hails players for overcoming nerves in World Cup opener
Representative Image

England head coach Simon Middleton said it was natural for his side to be awed by the occasion of playing in the women's Rugby World Cup, and praised his side for overcoming their nerves at Auckland's Eden Park to crush Fiji 84-19 in their opening game on Saturday. The Red Roses ran in four tries to secure a bonus point in the first half and another 10 after the break in a statement Pool C win over the Fijiana, who tired after a promising start to their World Cup debut in New Zealand.

The victory extended the England women's winning streak to 26 matches. "Fiji certainly came to the party in the first half and made it really difficult for us, which we expected," Middleton told reporters after the win. "We probably didn't quite handle it as well as we we'd have hoped to but that's alright, it shows that we are very human.

"We settled down at half-time and I think we showed great composure second half and got back to what we do well... "Fiji really rattled us in the first half, they were very physical. We looked really nervous and that's understandable because this is the biggest stage and what a place to play. So really pleased with how we got composed and executed the game plan."

England next face France on Oct. 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022