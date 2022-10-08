Selectors have got a headache now: Warner lavishes praise on "godsend" Tim David

As Tim David continues to deliver strong performances since his debut, Australia opener David Warner predicts that the competition for slots in the middle order of the playing XI will only get tough. David has displayed his power-hitting ability in full flight since making his debut for Australia against India last month. He was also impressed with his finishing ability and continued to do the same in the second T20I against West Indies in Brisbane, smashing a 20-ball 42. David's knock guided Australia to post a competitive score helping them seal a 2-0 series triumph.

The contest for the middle-order spots in the Australian side is heating up, with the hosts yet to finalize their XI ahead of the T20 World Cup. Experienced players like Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are the established finishers on the side but David has definitely made a big impression. Other middle-order batters in the squad include Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith, while captain Aaron Finch also dropped down the order from his regular slot during the series against West Indies.

Opener David Warner believes that with such intense competition in the ranks and David's form, making a final call will be a massive challenge for the selectors. Speaking to the media after the match, Warner said, "Each individual has their roles - we've got Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell who are our finishers - (so) where does he fit in the line-up and what's his role? Coming out and playing that role there when it was a hard wicket to start on really opens our eyes to 'how do we utilise that?"

"But even what he did for Mumbai (Indians, in the IPL), he got a couple of thirties or forties off eight or nine balls - it's incredible. You don't get these types of players every day. It's going to be good for us moving forward and hopefully, there's a spot there as well because the selectors have got a headache now." Warner also thinks that David's performances are a huge boost for the defending champions as they strive to clinch back-to-back T20 World Cup championships.

"Now he's in our team and our set-up, it's a godsend. He's an incredible player and he's got some serious power. It boosts our middle order. With his height as well as strength, it suits us that's for sure." Australia will play a three-match series against England next and a warm-up fixture against India before starting their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on October 22 in Sydney. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)