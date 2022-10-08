Jos Buttler "100 per cent" fit for T20 World Cup opener against Afghanistan

England batter and white-ball skipper Jos Buttler said that he is back to his 100 percent fitness ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, which will go on from October-November this year. England's skipper has recovered from the calf injury that he sustained during The Hundred back in August and watched England's 4-3 win over Pakistan in T20Is from the sideline.

Buttler and England have come to Australia, where they will be playing three T20I matches against defending champions ahead of the global cricketing event. "I am back to 100 per cent. Had a good time in Pakistan rehabbing, probably could have played earlier, but with the World Cup around the corner, it was the right thing to do," Buttler was quoted as saying by Sky Sports on Saturday.

With his return to the side, either Alex Hales or Phil Salt will be the second opener as the regular opener Jason Roy has been dropped from the squad due to poor form. The batter said that both options for second openers are excellent. "We have great options at the top of the order with guys in really good form in Pakistan. They are both excellent options. Whoever I partner with will have a great go at it," said Buttler.

Buttler's return is a boost for England, who have lost many players due to injuries. Liam Livingstone had an ankle injury, pacer Chris Jordan had a finger injury. Both have returned to the squad but star batter Jonny Bairstow is ruled out till next year. Concerns are over all-rounder Liam Livingstone's fitness ahead of the side's World Cup opener against Afghanistan on October 22.

Buttler said Livingstone is "a little way off at the minute". "Hopefully he will get back to full fitness before the start of the World Cup," he added. The Test skipper Ben Stokes will also return to the side and Buttler said that he will be batting higher up in the order.

"Ben Stokes is someone we want to try to give as much opportunity to impact the game as possible. Try to get him up the order as high as we can, give him as much responsibility as possible, and allow him to play his way to get the best out of him," said Buttler. Australia is coming into the series with England after sweeping West Indies 2-0 in the recently-concluded series.

England will play the reigning champions in Perth on Sunday before other matches on October 12 and October 14. After a warm-up match against Pakistan, Buttler's team will begin their campaign in Australia. (ANI)

