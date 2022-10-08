Left Menu

Deaf Cricket: India enter final, beat SA by 7 wkts in Qualifier 1

08-10-2022
Deaf Cricket: India enter final, beat SA by 7 wkts in Qualifier 1
India cricket team for the hearing impaired entered the final of the Deaf International Cricket Council T20 Champions Trophy beating South Africa by seven wickets in the Qualifier 1 encounter, here on Saturday.

India had earlier won all their three round-robin matches against Bangladesh, Australia and South Africa.

Batting first, South Africa managed only 100 runs and then India cantered home in 15.5 overs, losing only three wickets.

India's Sai Akash was the top scorer with 36 runs. Among bowlers, Kuldeep Singh took three wickets and was adjudged 'Man of the Match'.

