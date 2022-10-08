Left Menu

National Supporters announced for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Their dedication towards paving a pathway for young women to take up football and be inspired brings me great joy and hope for the future of Indian football. Representatives from Odisha Tourism, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India were present during the announcement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 19:57 IST
National Supporters announced for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
FIFA logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Tourism, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India and United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) were on Friday announced as the national supporters of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. The 2022 edition of the prestigious tournament will be held in three cities — Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai from October 11 to 30.

''We are extremely grateful for their contribution towards hosting this major international tournament,'' All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey, who is also the chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the tournament, said. ''Our Public Sector Units have always supported the growth and development of sports. Their dedication towards paving a pathway for young women to take up football and be inspired brings me great joy and hope for the future of Indian football.'' Representatives from Odisha Tourism, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India were present during the announcement. The event was also attended by FIFA Director of Youth Tournaments Jaime Yarza and AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022