National Supporters announced for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Odisha Tourism, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India and United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) were on Friday announced as the national supporters of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. The 2022 edition of the prestigious tournament will be held in three cities — Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai from October 11 to 30.

''We are extremely grateful for their contribution towards hosting this major international tournament,'' All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey, who is also the chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the tournament, said. ''Our Public Sector Units have always supported the growth and development of sports. Their dedication towards paving a pathway for young women to take up football and be inspired brings me great joy and hope for the future of Indian football.'' Representatives from Odisha Tourism, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India were present during the announcement. The event was also attended by FIFA Director of Youth Tournaments Jaime Yarza and AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran.

