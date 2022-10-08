Left Menu

Tiafoe and Fritz set up all-American final at Japan Open

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-10-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 20:11 IST
Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz set up an all-American final at the Japan Open after winning three-set semifinals on Saturday.

Tiafoe finally dropped a set in the tournament before beating Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to reach his second final of the season.

“It was a weird match, but I'm happy to get through,” said Tiafoe, who will play his fifth final overall. “It's not always going to be pretty, it's not always going to be the best stuff, but a win is what matters.” Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back Friday in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

