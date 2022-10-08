Left Menu

PTI | Sepang | Updated: 08-10-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 20:22 IST
Rajiv, Senthil gain points for Honda Racing India in ARRC
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Honda Racing India team's rider duo Senthil Kumar and Rajiv Sethu finished at the 14th and 15th place respectively in the first race of Round 4 of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) here on Saturday.

Starting 14th from the grid, Rajiv dropped down to the 17th position after first lap. However, he moved up to the 14th position in the final lap and completed the race with a total time of 20:32.048, earning 2 points for the team.

Senthil too showcased his skills and finished the race next to Rajiv in 15th position, earning 1 point for the team. He crossed the chequered line with a total time of 20:36.296.

''Sepang circuit is one of the most challenging circuits in Asia. Considering the cloudy weather situation today, my focus was not to hurry but maintain cool and continuous momentum in the race,'' Rajiv said in a release.

''I pushed harder wherever it was required and that helped in adding more points to the team's kitty. I have marked the areas where different strategies are required to enhance my performance. I am confident of another positive result in tomorrow's final race.'' PTI ATK KHS KHS

