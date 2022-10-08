Left Menu

Soccer-Dzeko double earns Inter 2-1 win at Sassuolo

Edin Dzeko's 100th and 101st Serie A goals gave injury-ridden Inter Milan a 2-1 victory away at Sassuolo on Saturday. The Bosnian international has been playing up front for Simone Inzaghi's squad while both Romelu Lukaku and Joaquin Correa are out injured, and he showed that he still has the quality to fill the role.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2022 20:41 IST
Davide Frattesi equalised in the 60th minute when, standing unmarked, he volleyed in a cross from Rogerio. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Edin Dzeko's 100th and 101st Serie A goals gave injury-ridden Inter Milan a 2-1 victory away at Sassuolo on Saturday.

The Bosnian international has been playing up front for Simone Inzaghi's squad while both Romelu Lukaku and Joaquin Correa are out injured, and he showed that he still has the quality to fill the role. Dzeko put Inter ahead in the 44th minute, with the ball bouncing to his feet from a corner, and he had no problem volleying it in.

Davide Frattesi equalised in the 60th minute when, standing unmarked, he volleyed in a cross from Rogerio. Inzaghi's expression of horror at that moment symbolized the failure of his side's defence to mark the Italian international. The goal shocked Inter and they moved into a higher gear at the end of the game. Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli made a world-class save in the 75th minute when he tipped the ball out of harm's way after a Lautaro Martinez header.

Only a minute later, however, a cross from substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan into the box found Dzeko, who secured the win with a controlled header.

