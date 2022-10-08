Soccer-Leverkusen crush Schalke 4-0 in winning debut for coach Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby scored once and set up two more goals for Jeremie Frimpong in a 4-0 demolition of visiting Schalke 04 on Saturday that gave new coach Xabi Alonso a winning start in the Bundesliga. France international Diaby, who netted 13 times in the previous campaign but had yet to score this season, thundered in a shot from 22 metres in the 38th minute before setting up Frimpong to drill in from a tight angle three minutes later.

The pair combined again eight minutes after the restart with Diaby again the provider and Dutch midfielder Frimpong slotting in from close range for his fourth goal of the season. Paulinho completed the rout with a well-timed run in the 90th to give Alonso, the former Spain international who replaced Gerardo Seoane on the bench earlier this week, a dream start.

Their second league win of the campaign lifted Leverkusen, who host Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday, off the bottom spots and into 14th on eight points. Promoted Schalke dropped to 16th on six.

