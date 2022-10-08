Left Menu

Soccer-Guimaraes double helps resurgent Newcastle win 5-1 over Brentford

Ivan Toney scored from the penalty spot after a handball by Dan Burn, but a second goal for Guimaraes, a Miguel Almiron strike and an own goal by Ethan Pinnock sealed an emphatic victory for the home side. The win lifts Newcastle, who were 19th when the takeover was sealed on Oct. 7th last year, to fifth spot in the table on 14 points, four ahead of 12th-placed Brentford.

Reuters | Newcastle | Updated: 08-10-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 21:30 IST
Two goals from Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes helped his side to a 5-1 win over Brentford at St. James' Park on Saturday to move them up to fifth in the Premier League, a year and a day after the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of the club. Bryan Mbeumo had a 10th-minute goal for the visitors chalked off after a VAR review found Ivan Toney to be offside in the build-up, and 11 minutes later Guimaraes stooped to score with a superb header from Kieran Trippier's cross in the 21st minute.

