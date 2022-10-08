Left Menu

Tough ask for Indian skeet shooters at Osijek Shotgun World Championships

In the Skeet Men competition, all three Indians shot identical scores of 93. On countback, however, Gurjoat Khangura was placed 58th, Mairaj Ahmad Khan was 64th and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka was placed 65th in the 22-strong field. In Women's Skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan is the best-placed Indian with a score of 91 after the first two days of qualification.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 21:44 IST
Tough ask for Indian skeet shooters at Osijek Shotgun World Championships
Team India at the Shotgun World Championships (Right) (Image: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With as many as four Paris 2024 Olympics quotas on the line in each event, India's Men and Women Skeet shooters have a tough ask on Sunday, as they attempt to qualify for the final rounds of the Skeet Men and Women competitions at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Shotgun in Osijek, Croatia. In Women's Skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan is the best-placed Indian with a score of 91 after the first two days of qualification, which entails two rounds of 25 targets each per qualification day. Darshna Rathore was 29th with 90 while Raiza Dhillon was 42nd currently with a score of 88.

In the Skeet Men competition, all three Indians shot identical scores of 93. On countback, however, Gurjoat Khangura was placed 58th, Mairaj Ahmad Khan was 64th and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka was placed 65th in the 22-strong field. Their first attempt will be to make it among the top eight. India are presently placed fifth on the medal tally with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in their kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022