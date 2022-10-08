Left Menu

Soccer-Correa double helps Atletico beat Girona

Angel Correa scored twice as Atletico Madrid won 2-1 against Girona in LaLiga on Saturday. Atletico's win lifted them up to fourth on 16 points, level with third-placed Athletic Bilbao who will face Sevilla later on Saturday.

Angel Correa scored twice as Atletico Madrid won 2-1 against Girona in LaLiga on Saturday.

Atletico's win lifted them up to fourth on 16 points, level with third-placed Athletic Bilbao who will face Sevilla later on Saturday. They are three points behind leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid, who have a game in hand. Both Correa's goals were scored in the early minutes of each half. The Argentinian stroked in a close-range, first-time shot from an Antoine Griezmann cross to open the scoring after five minutes.

Three minutes after the break, he intercepted a poor pass from goalkeeper Juan Carlos inside the box and buried the ball into the open goal. Girona reduced the deficit in the 65th minute when Rodrigo Riquelme's long-range shot deflected off Atletico defender Jose Maria Gimenez, which took it beyond goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Girona have lost three straight games and are 13th on seven points, two above the relegation zone.

