Left Menu

ISL: Bengaluru FC beat North East United courtesy Costa strike

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-10-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 22:12 IST
ISL: Bengaluru FC beat North East United courtesy Costa strike
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru FC rode on Alan Costa's 87th minute strike to beat North East United 1-0 in their Indian Super League (ISL) opener on Saturday.

The Brazilian defender nodded home a Javier Hernandez corner at the far post to log home full points for Sunil Chhetri-led side.

Incidentally Hernandez had come in as a substitute for Fijian striker Roy Krishna.

Bengaluru could have gone ahead in the 78th minute when Indian international Udanta Singh had received a ball at the edge of the North East penalty box. However his shot sailed over the cross-bar.

Bengaluru got a number of chances in the second half and one such went abegging in the 64th minute simply because Sivashakthi, who could have driven home from close range after poor defending from North East backline, decided to set up his skipper Chhetri, who fluffed his lines.

In the first half, Bengaluru enjoyed the majority of ball possession and Chhetri's 23rd minute header off a Bruno Silva centre was off target.

The easiest chance of the match was however spurned by young Sivashakthi, who had the sight of an open net with only goalkeeper to beat after Roshan Naorem's cut-back had him in perfect position.

But in his bid to get done with the things in a jiffy, Sivashakthi missed the target.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022