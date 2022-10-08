Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rugby-Favourites England hand Fiji 14-try mauling at World Cup

Winger Claudia MacDonald scored four tries as favourites England opened their women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a 84-19 rout of Fiji at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday, extending their winning streak to 26 matches. The Red Roses ran in four tries to secure a bonus point in the first half and another 10 after the break in a statement Pool C win over the Fijiana, who tired after a promising start to their World Cup debut.

Motor racing-Verstappen urged de Vries to call Red Bull's Marko after Monza showing

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen on Saturday said he urged compatriot Nyck de Vries to give Red Bull motorsport head Helmut Marko a call after his impressive debut at last month's Italian Grand Prix. De Vries, who finished in the points after being called in at the last minute to stand in for appendicitis-stricken Williams racer Alexander Albon in Monza, was on Saturday announced as a replacement for Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly at Red Bull sister team AlphaTauri for next season.

Nike suspends relationship with Hockey Canada amid sex assault allegations

Nike Inc has decided to suspend its relationship with Hockey Canada as the national governing body faces increased scrutiny over its handling of sexual assault allegations, the world's largest sportswear maker said on Friday. Nike is the latest sponsor to cut ties with Hockey Canada, which has been under fire since news broke in May of an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team and subsequent out-of-court settlement.

Motor racing-Smiles and some sadness for Vettel on Suzuka farewell

It was smiles and some sadness for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel on Saturday after his last qualifying lap around a Suzuka circuit that has played a big part in his Formula One career. The 35-year-old German is retiring at the end of the season and every race is a farewell of sorts, but Suzuka will always be special.

Tennis-Tiafoe and Fritz set up all-American final in Tokyo

Frances Tiafoe added a little more sparkle to his already glittering season by beating South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-2 0-6 6-4 to set up an all-American final against Taylor Fritz at the Japan Open on Saturday. The American, who reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at the U.S. Open in September, reached his second title-decider of the season despite a poor second set in his victory.

Soccer-City coast to victory as Haaland scores again

Erling Haaland scored for the 10th game in a row in all club competitions as Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win at home to Southampton on Saturday to move to the top of the Premier League. The Norwegian striker had endured a difficult afternoon by his usual prolific standards but eventually got on the scoresheet in the 65th minute to grab City's fourth goal after first-half strikes from Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden plus a volley after the interval from Riyad Mahrez.

Soccer-UEFA president Ceferin to stand for re-election in 2023

Aleksander Ceferin will stand for a third term as president of UEFA when it holds its congress in Portugal next year, European soccer's governing body said on Saturday. The news came as UEFA met its member associations on Saturday in Frankfurt where the future of the men's and women's European Championships and their respective qualifiers was discussed.

Rugby-New Zealand survive early scare to open home World Cup with a win

Hosts and reigning champions New Zealand came through a huge early scare to beat neighbours Australia 41-17 in their opening match at the women's Rugby World Cup in front of a record crowd at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday. Three quick tries had the Wallaroos dominating the Pool A clash at 17-0 up inside the first half an hour and it was only when the Australians were reduced to 13 women early in the second half that the home side were able to edge ahead.

Soccer-Chelsea stroll past Wolves to continue winning run under Potter

Goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja helped Chelsea to a 3-0 win over struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to hand new boss Graham Potter his first home win in the Premier League. Chelsea had clinched a last-gasp win at Crystal Palace in Potter's first league game before thumping AC Milan on Wednesday and continued their run against managerless Wolves, with a scoreline that eventually reflected their dominance.

Paralympics-Paris 2024 could be the best Games ever, says committee chief

While accessibility to all is unrealistic for 2024, the Paris Paralympic Games have the potential to be the best ever and serve as a catalyst for global change, the head of the International Paralympic Committee said on Saturday. Andrew Parsons, visiting Paris for the first Paralympic day two years ahead of the Games on a sunbathed place de la Bastille, where thousands attended and experienced wheelchair fencing among other paralympic sports, told Reuters he is hoping Paris 2024 will help society to be more inclusive.

