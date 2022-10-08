Soccer-Correa double helps Atletico beat Girona

Angel Correa scored twice as Atletico Madrid won 2-1 against Girona on Saturday to move up to fourth in LaLiga. Girona made it difficult for home side who relied on an inspired performance from Jan Oblak and got lucky when two second-half strikes from the visitors hit the post.

Atletico's win lifted them to 16 points, level with third-placed Athletic Bilbao who will face Sevilla later on Saturday. They are three points behind leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid, who have a game in hand. Both Correa's goals were scored in the early minutes of each half. The Argentinian stroked in a close-range, first-time shot from an Antoine Griezmann cross to open the scoring after five minutes.

Atletico were in control of the first half and Girona goalkeeper Juan Carlos kept out two close-range strikes from Matheus Cunha and a long-shot from Correa just before halftime. However, three minutes after the break, Correa intercepted a poor pass from the goalkeeper inside the box and buried the ball into the open goal.

Girona reduced the deficit in the 65th minute when Rodrigo Riquelme's long-range shot deflected off Atletico defender Jose Maria Gimenez, which took it beyond goalkeeper Jan Oblak. The goal gave Girona momentum and they took control of the match, pegging Atletico back as the hosts came under severe pressure.

Aleix Garcia smashed a thundering strike off the far post in the 77th minute and had a similar strike from the same spot that Oblak acrobatically deflected with the tip of his glove for a corner. From that corner, Santiago Bueno jumped high to deliver a towering header that smashed against Oblak's left post.

Garcia had another chance in added time, but Oblak once again was there to save the day for Atletico. "That is why I think he is the best goalkeeper in the world," Aleix Garcia told Movistar Plus about Oblak.

"He was the reason we are heading back home with no points. It's a bitter loss because I think we deserved much more." Girona have lost three straight games and are 13th on seven points, two above the relegation zone.

It was Atletico's second consecutive LaLiga win as they looked to rebound from their Champions League loss to Club Brugge on Tuesday. They will face the Belgian side again in Madrid on Wednesday, with Atletico sitting last in Group B on three points, six behind the Belgians who are top.

"Happy for the win in a match where Girona made us suffer until the end," Angel Correa told Movistar Plus. "But I think we showed good things in the game too, we are improving and playing better.

"It was a boost in morale to our next Champions League game that will be very important."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)